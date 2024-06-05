Lok Sabha elections 2024: How gold prices will be impacted — experts weigh in
The outcome of central elections typically doesn't have directly influence commodities prices as that is driven by global events, while the effects can be felt through the fluctuation of the local currency, said Rahul Kalantri, VP commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.
The outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections triggered a significant downturn in the Indian stock market, with the Nifty plummeting by 8.5% and the Sensex experiencing a nearly 6% decline. However, experts suggest a different scenario for gold.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started