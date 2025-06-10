London copper prices ease slightly, US-China talks in focus

By Hongmei Li

SINGORE, - London copper prices saw marginal easing on Tuesday, with the market closely watching the progress made in the ongoing trade talks between the world's two largest economies in London.

The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.3% to $9,761.5 per metric ton by 0101 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6% to 79,160 yuan a ton .

The U.S.-China trade talks are set to run into a second day on Tuesday, as Washington and Beijing aim to ease a bitter dispute that has widened from tariffs to rare earth curbs, threatening a global supply chain shock and economic slowdown.

"The Trump administration is prepared to remove a recent spate of measures targeting ship design software, jet engine parts, chemicals and nuclear materials. The apparent cooling of trade brinkmanship sparked optimism across markets. This helped offset concerns that the trade war is taking a heavy toll on economic activity," ANZ said.

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell 10,000 tons on Monday to 122,400 tons, suggesting that the shipment to the U.S. has been continuing amid the potential threat of U.S. tariffs on copper imports.

Among other LME metals, aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,473.5 a metric ton, zinc slipped 0.1% to $2,647, tin fell 0.3% to $32,605, and nickel ceded 0.4% to $15,355.

Zinc continued to soften, losing 1.2% to 21,870 yuan, nickel fell 0.9% to 121,640 yuan a ton, while lead gained 0.8% to 16,860 yuan and tin gained 0.3% to 263,550 yuan among other SHFE metals.

