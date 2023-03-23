Lower oil prices to aid OMCs’ marketing margin outlook3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:22 AM IST
Low-cost crude would also lead to a drop in working capital needs of OMCs since they have to pay less for oil imports
Softening crude oil prices after staying elevated for more than a year since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 bode well for domestic refiners as well as for the broader economy.
