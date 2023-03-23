Lower oil prices to aid OMCs’ marketing margin outlook

Market worries that risks in the global banking sector could spark a recession and dent fuel demand is driving the latest correction in crude prices. Prices have also been pressurized as the Energy Information Administration said US shale crude oil production in the seven biggest shale basins is expected to rise in April to its highest since December 2019, as per analysts. This may keep oil prices under check in the near term. Analysts feel that crude prices could remain around similar levels, considering the current inventory levels. While the improvement in operating metrics is positive for all the three OMCs, the impact on performance of each company differs based on their portfolio and level of exposure to the refining segment compared to the marketing segment.