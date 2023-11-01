Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  LPG price increase: Govt hikes commercial cylinder rates. Details here

LPG price increase: Govt hikes commercial cylinder rates. Details here

Livemint

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by 100 in various locations by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

LPG gas price

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by 100 in various locations throughout the country.

It is to be noted that this marks the second price hike for commercial LPG cylinders in the past two months. The hike will come into effect from November 1.

While the cost of commercial LPG cylinders rose, the price of domestic LPG, which is utilized for cooking in households, remained steady and unchanged.

Following the most recent price adjustment, a 19 kg LPG cylinder is priced at 1,833 in Delhi. In other major cities, the cost for the same cylinder is 1,943 in Kolkata, 1,785 in Mumbai, 1,914.50 in Bengaluru, and 1,999.50 in Chennai, respectively.

While the prices of commercial LPG cylinders saw an increase, the cost of domestic LPG, primarily used for cooking in households, remained stable.

In Kolkata, it is available for 929. In Mumbai, the domestic LPG cylinder costs 902.5, and in Chennai, it is being sold for 918.5.

In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is still priced at 903.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.