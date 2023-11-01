LPG price increase: Govt hikes commercial cylinder rates. Details here

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by ₹100 in various locations by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹100 in various locations throughout the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is to be noted that this marks the second price hike for commercial LPG cylinders in the past two months. The hike will come into effect from November 1.

While the cost of commercial LPG cylinders rose, the price of domestic LPG, which is utilized for cooking in households, remained steady and unchanged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the most recent price adjustment, a 19 kg LPG cylinder is priced at ₹1,833 in Delhi. In other major cities, the cost for the same cylinder is ₹1,943 in Kolkata, ₹1,785 in Mumbai, ₹1,914.50 in Bengaluru, and ₹1,999.50 in Chennai, respectively.

While the prices of commercial LPG cylinders saw an increase, the cost of domestic LPG, primarily used for cooking in households, remained stable.

In Kolkata, it is available for ₹929. In Mumbai, the domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹902.5, and in Chennai, it is being sold for ₹918.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is still priced at ₹903.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!