Silver had a sparkling run. What comes next may not be pretty
Summary
- The white metal has risen 26% from ₹73,501 a kg to a record ₹92,475 in the year-to-date, MCX’s spot price index shows.
MUMBAI : With silver trading at higher than ₹90,000 a kg on commodity bourse MCX, market stakeholders warn that any increase toward the psychological ₹1 lakh level could result in a profit-booking spree. The white metal has risen 26% from ₹73,501 a kg to a record ₹92,475 in the year-to-date, MCX’s spot price index shows.