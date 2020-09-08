MCX exchange scales 12-year peak for silver delivery

A total of 139.96 tons of Silver has been delivered via the Silver 30 kg September contract along with the Silver Mini (5 kg) and the Silver Micro (1 kg) August contracts on MCX. For the Silver (30 Kg) September contract, 127.50 tons of silver has been delivered. The September contract also created a record when it marked a 12-year high for delivery in a single contract. This is the highest level of delivery, since the December 2008 Silver 30 kg contract, which registered a delivery of 141.81 tons.