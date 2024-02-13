MCX faces technical glitch; commodity markets to open at 10 am

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is facing some technical glitches on Tuesday morning. Hence, the commodity trading on the exchange will begin at 10 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are facing some technical issues and teams are working to resolve the same. The market will be opened tentatively at 10 a.m." MCX spokesperson told Livemint.

MCX also issued a circular saying, “…Trading hours for commodity derivatives segment for February 13, 2024 has been revised from 9:00 AM to 10:00AM." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brokerage firm Zerodha tweeted on the issue.

“Due to operational delays at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the commodity markets will open at 10 AM today," Zerodha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Indian equity market was trading lower amid mixed global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was down 62 points, or 0.09%, at 71,010.49, while the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 43.65 points, or 0.2%, lower at 21,572.40.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!