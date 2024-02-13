Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  MCX faces technical glitch; commodity markets to open at 10 am

MCX faces technical glitch; commodity markets to open at 10 am

Livemint

  • The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is facing some technical glitches on Tuesday morning. Hence, the commodity trading on the exchange will begin at 10 am.

The commodity market will be opened tentatively at 10 a.m, MCX said.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is facing some technical glitches on Tuesday morning. Hence, the commodity trading on the exchange will begin at 10 am.

“We are facing some technical issues and teams are working to resolve the same. The market will be opened tentatively at 10 a.m." MCX spokesperson told Livemint.

MCX also issued a circular saying, “…Trading hours for commodity derivatives segment for February 13, 2024 has been revised from 9:00 AM to 10:00AM."

Brokerage firm Zerodha tweeted on the issue.

“Due to operational delays at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the commodity markets will open at 10 AM today," Zerodha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Indian equity market was trading lower amid mixed global cues.

At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was down 62 points, or 0.09%, at 71,010.49, while the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 43.65 points, or 0.2%, lower at 21,572.40.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.