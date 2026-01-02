The rally in silver, and to a lesser extent gold, has, for the first time, pushed the average daily turnover (ADT) of futures contracts on Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) above the average daily stock futures turnover of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), the country’s largest stock exchange, on a monthly basis.
In a first, MCX steals a march over NSE on silver, gold rally
SummaryAnalysts, however, believe the bullion turnover could moderate, in line with returns, from the highs seen in 2025.
