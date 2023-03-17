MCX Gold crossed 59000 mark for the first time, spot Gold at $1964

MCX Gold crossed ₹59000 mark for the first time, spot Gold at $19641 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM IST
- MCX Gold breached the ₹59000 barrier for the first time recorded at ₹59137.00 levels and spot Gold at $1964 amid US Federal Reserve would not boost rates at the forthcoming March 21–23 FOMC meeting,
MCX Gold breached the ₹59000 barrier for the first time recorded at ₹59137.00 levels and spot Gold at $1964 amid US Federal Reserve would not boost rates at the forthcoming March 21–23 FOMC meeting, The MCX's April 2023 gold futures contract began moderately at Rs. 57955.00 per 10 gm and managed to reach an intraday high of Rs. 58525.00.
