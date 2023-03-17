MCX Gold crossed 59000 mark for the first time, spot Gold at $1964

Praveen Singh – AVP, Fundamental currencies and Commodities analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said “Gold prices at $1930 are up by 0.50% on softer US yields. Treasuries and gold are drawing support from the notion that the US Federal Reserve will not hike rates at the upcoming March 21-23 FOMC meet, which is keeping Dollar weak. Some market participants expect the Fed to stay on hold due to the ongoing banking crisis. Softer US PPI and retail sales data support this possibility. Today's data include industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, and CB leading index."