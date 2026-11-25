The sell-off in precious metals, gold and silver, accelerated in Wednesday's trade as the latest PCE inflation data reinforced expectations of US Federal Reserve rate hikes in December, making non-yielding assets such as precious metals less attractive to investors.

In addition, a sharp rally in the US dollar is weighing on the recovery in precious metals, as a stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

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MCX gold futures dropped another ₹4,423, or 3.6%, to ₹1,17,906 per 10 grams in trade, their lowest level in more than a year. The latest decline widened the metal's November losses to ₹20,435, putting the yellow metal on track for one of its steepest monthly declines in recent times.

Silver futures on the MCX crashed another ₹8,800 per kg to ₹1,36,712, their lowest level since September 2025. Wednesday's decline followed a fall of ₹8,779 in the previous session, taking the white metal's losses to nearly ₹1 lakh in 2026.

Rising inflation and rate hike bets weigh on precious metals The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, showed an annual inflation rate of 3.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis in October.

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The data reinforced bets the Fed will hike rates by at least 25 basis points before the end of 2026. Inflation has remained above the central bank's 2% target for around 5½ years.

Rate hike expectations have also boosted demand for the US dollar, while the greenback is also drawing support from an AI-driven sell-off in global equities, causing it rebound to 104 against a basket of currencies.

Apart from rate hike concerns and a stronger dollar, precious metals are also facing additional pressure from liquidity constraints amid a broader sell-off in technology stocks, fuelled by persistent concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence trade.

Several Fed officials have previously voiced support for higher interest rates to bring inflation closer to the central bank's 2% target.

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Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson last week said the Fed would need to raise interest rates again because inflation remained too high. Fed Governor Christopher Waller indicated that a larger 50-basis-point rate hike could also be considered in December.

Fresh tariff concerns add to market uncertainty The US has proposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners, including China, the European Union, Japan, and India. The proposed levies are intended to replace tariffs previously struck down by the Supreme Court.

The Trump administration says the proposed tariffs target what it describes as ""overcapacity"—excess industrial production, often supported by government subsidies, that allows cheaper goods to flood global markets and undercut US producers.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.