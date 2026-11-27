MCX gold prices in India remained higher in Friday's trade, extending the previous session's late-hour recovery as technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks stabilised following a recent sell-off. This eased liquidity-driven pressure on precious metals and supported a rebound in gold prices.

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The December futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained nearly ₹4,000 per 10 grams to hit an intraday high of ₹1,26,251, extending its winning streak to a second consecutive session.

Meanwhile, silver futures on MCX also regained strength by surging ₹9000 per kilogram to reach the day's high of ₹1,54,804.

The yellow metal has witnessed volatile moves this week as growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate hike at its upcoming meeting have dented the appeal of holding gold. Meanwhile, the AI-led sell-off also prompted investors to liquidate positions to cover losses in other asset classes.

During Wednesday's trade, MCX gold slipped to its lowest level since October 2025, falling below ₹1,17,906 per 10 grams before recovering sharply. Based on Friday's intraday high, the metal has rebounded by ₹8,345 from Wednesday's low.

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Despite the roller-coaster moves, gold has turned positive for the week, putting it on track to snap a two-week losing streak during which it had cumulatively plunged 14.6%.

The latest rebound has also helped narrow gold's monthly losses to around 10%, compared with a decline of nearly 20% at the month's low.

Softer US dollar lends support to gold prices The recovery in gold prices also coincided with a mild pullback in the US dollar after it scaled a 22-month high earlier this week. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated metals less expensive for holders of other currencies, supporting demand.

The greenback was trading around 103.7 on Friday, remaining close to its strongest levels since March 2025. The dollar has attracted demand as expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases strengthened following robust US economic data.

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The US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation accelerated in October, data released on Wednesday showed. These developments reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

Following the stronger-than-expected economic growth and acceleration in inflation, traders are almost fully pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold's appeal as they improve the returns available on competing interest-bearing assets, which do not offer the same disadvantage of foregoing interest income.

Physical gold demand improves in key Asian markets Meanwhile, physical gold demand in key Asian markets improved this week, with jewellery and investment buying picking up in India. Strong retail purchases in China also kept local premiums firm, according to a Reuters report.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.