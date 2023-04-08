MCX gold rate retraces from record high. Should you buy or wait for more dip?4 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 07:22 AM IST
- Gold rate today is in uptrend despite sell off as Dollar Index hitting two month low has fueled demand for yellow metal
Gold rate today: Amid speculations of US Fed's interest rate pause, soaring crude oil prices and weakness in the US dollar, gold prices zoomed to another record high of ₹61,180 per 10 gm at the domestic markets, and in the international markets too, yellow metal prices extended their rally to breach the key resistance of the $2000 per ounce mark, gaining around 2 per cent in the week gone by.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×