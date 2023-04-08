MCX gold rate retraces from record high. Should you buy or wait for more dip?

Fear of inflation and economic slowdown

"The interest rate hike initiated by the Fed in May 2022 has now been indicated to stop because inflation in the US had reached 41-year high levels and the Fed's main target was the labor market to control it. The Fed has increased interest rates nine times in the last year, which has not had any significant effect on the labor market so far. However, due to the increase in the interest rate, the possibility of an economic recession has increased in the USA and Europe, the effect of which is visible in the economic data of the USA," Nirpendra Yadav said.