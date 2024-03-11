MCX gold rate today: Gold price above ₹66,000 as focus shifts to US CPI data. What experts say on risk-reward set-up?
Gold rate today in Delhi retail bullion market is around ₹66,000 per 10 gm, which is in sync with the MCX gold rate, say experts
Gold rate today: Gold price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is trading flat in the early morning session as investors are awaiting the release of the US CPI data this week. MCX gold rate today opened flat at ₹66,023 and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹66,049 per 10 gm level. However, the precious yellow metal soon came under selling pressure slipped below the ₹66,000 mark, and made an intraday low of ₹65,938 per 10 gm. In the international market, spot gold price oscillates around $2,177 per ounce range. According to the commodity market experts, the disappointing US job data has put a dent in the US Fed rate cut buzz. They said that the focus has now shifted to the US CPI date that will be released on 12th March 2024.
