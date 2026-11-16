MCX gold, silver prices drop: What led to rates slide; multi-month lows ahead of wedding season - Details for investors

MCX gold, silver prices today: Gold and silver continued to slide to their multi-month low levels amid higher possibility of rate hike by US Federal Reserve. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Gold futures contract with December expiry remained under ₹1.36 lakh per 10 gram, whereas silver futures contract saw sharp decline to one-year low levels.

The sharp drop in gold and silver prices today came as market investors recalibrated the growing expectations of rate hike by US Fed, stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields. The recent drop in gold and silver prices today came ahead of the beginning of wedding season in India.

What led to MCX gold, silver price drop? MCX Gold Futures contract with December expiry was down 0.8% at 1,35,612 per 10 gram at 9:30 am on Monday, November 16. MCX Silver Futures contract (with December expiry) was down 2.94% at ₹1,71,127 per kilogram.

Gold prices have entered a phase of consolidation after witnessing strong run in the beginning of the year 2026. "The pullback reflects a firmer US dollar and rising bond yields after US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, lifting market expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike to nearly 90%,” explained Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research, Brickwork Ratings.

International gold rate today International gold prices also remained under pressure on Monday, as the precious metal hovered below $3,900 per ounce, as per Trading Economics data.

The sharp drop in gold prices came as stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields continued to weigh on the yellow metal. Meanwhile, several US Fed officials have also signalled towards the possibility of additional interest rate hike amid concerns around sticky inflation.

International silver rate today drops to one-year low International silver prices fell below $48 per ounce on Monday, touching a one-year low as a stronger greenback and inflationary concerns weighed on the white metal.