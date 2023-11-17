MCX gold zooms ₹1,133 in 4 seconds. Experts try to decipher the cause
The surge took gold prices to ₹61,9.14 per 10 gm between 9:10 and 9:15 pm, prompting speculation among traders.
Mumbai: The December gold contract on the commodity exchange MCX surged an unexpected ₹1,133 per 10 gm in just four seconds during Thursday's evening trade. This spike occurred despite a stable dollar-priced gold market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started