comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 14:37:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.25 0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.55 -3.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.35 1.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,504.8 -0.24%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,359.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  MCX gold zooms 1,133 in 4 seconds. Experts try to decipher the cause
Back Back

MCX gold zooms ₹1,133 in 4 seconds. Experts try to decipher the cause

 Ram Sahgal

The surge took gold prices to ₹61,9.14 per 10 gm between 9:10 and 9:15 pm, prompting speculation among traders.

This unexpected spike triggered sell-side quotes before the clients or they may have squared off their positions at a loss.. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
This unexpected spike triggered sell-side quotes before the clients or they may have squared off their positions at a loss.. (Image: Pixabay)

Mumbai: The December gold contract on the commodity exchange MCX surged an unexpected 1,133 per 10 gm in just four seconds during Thursday's evening trade. This spike occurred despite a stable dollar-priced gold market. 

The “unusual" surge took gold prices to 61,9.14 per 10 gm between 9:10 and 9:15 pm, prompting speculation among traders.

Kishore Narne, director at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the sudden surge might have been an "inadvertent" market order to buy instead of a limit order. 

In a market order all the sell-side quotes are picked up by the trading engine and an average buy price is arrived at. This would be way higher than the buy price intended by the client. In a limit order, only those sell quotes within the price limit, specified by a client, would have been picked up.

Around 12 lots (12 kilos) were traded at a price of 61,914 and around 150 lots at 60,700 price. The contract is a kilo contract and the price quote is per 10 gm. The contract settled at 60,722 on Thursday and is currently trading around Rs.61200.0 per 10 gm.

"The trade was within the price range of the day and must have been a punching error. When the client or clients realised their mistake they would have instantly squared off causing the price to fall as rapidly as it rose," Narne added.

India Bullion and Jewellers Association national secretary Surendra Mehta said the "inexplicable" surge should be examined by the MCX.

Nitin Kedia of Kedia Fincorp, a commodity advisory company, termed the trade "unusual" as there was no "apparent" cause for the dramatic volatility which lasted for a few seconds.

"It has nothing to do with the exchange as it was not a technical glitch, but it certainly raises questions as the dollar rate of gold didn't see such volatility and the rupee too was stable," Kedia said.

Senior exchange officials could not be contacted immediately.

MCX on 16 October migrated to the TCS commodity derivatives platform from long time vendor 63 moons. The share of MCX has almost doubled in the past one year to 2,902 intraday Friday. Around a third of the rally has happened post the migration. The volatility in crude and gold has also played a major role in increasing the exchange turnover .

MCX is the country's largest commodity bourse with over 95% market share. It offers trading in futures and options on metals and energy contracts. The key shareholder is the bourse is Kotak Mahindra Bank, which holds 15% of its equity.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 02:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App