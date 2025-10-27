MCX launches options contracts for liquid gold and silver futures. Check trading period, expiry day and calendar details

MCX BULLDEX constitutes the highly popular and liquid MCX Gold and Silver futures contracts. These contracts covering both gold and silver offer a balanced exposure in the bullion segment to market participants – both investors and institutions alike.

Saloni Goel
Updated27 Oct 2025, 11:29 AM IST
MCX launches options contracts for liquid gold and silver futures. Details here
MCX launches options contracts for liquid gold and silver futures. Details here(Photo: Pixabay)

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India on Monday announced the launch of options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX) amid investor rush for precious metals like gold and silver. The options contracts became effective today, October 27.

The options contracts on this index will empower market participants with a versatile risk management tool, combining the benefits of diversified underlying assets with the flexibility of options trading, MCX said in a filing.

Options on MCX BULLDEX align with MCX’s commitment to deepen India's commodity markets through product innovation, enhanced transparency, and investor-friendly offerings, it added.

These options are also considered ideal for effective sectoral price risk management.

Speaking on the development, Praveena Rai, MD & CEO, MCX, said: “The introduction of Options on MCX BULLDEX, marks a pivotal development in India’s commodities ecosystem. This is a unique and innovative product which will enhance the range of products in the commodity derivatives ecosystem and assist market participants to take exposure to a basket of commodities in the bullion segment.”

Gold and silver prices have rallied significantly so far this year, with the yellow metal gaining over 50% and the white metal rising almost 70%.

MCX BULLDEX Options Contract Details

Here are some key details about the MCX BULLDEX options contracts:

Contract Availability: The monthly index contracts will have a maximum of a three-month trading cycle — (a) the near month, (b) mid-month and (c) far month. On expiry of the near-month contract, the new contracts are introduced for a three-month duration.

Contract Start Day: A new monthly contract is introduced on the trading day following the expiry of the nearest monthly contract.

Trading Period: Investors can trade in contracts Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 11.30/11.55 pm, depending upon the US daylight saving time period.

Derivative Value: The derivative contract is valued at not less than 5 lakh at the time of its introduction in the market, MCX said.

Number of strikes:: The 35 in-the-money, 35 out-of-the-money and 1 near-the-money (71 CE and 71 PE)

Expiry day: Monthly options contracts expire one business day prior to the start of the rollover period in the underlying constituent/(s) index.

Contract Launch MonthContract Expiry Month
1 Oct 2025November 2025
1 October 2025December 2025
1 Oct 2025January 2026
1 November 2025February 2026
1 December 2025March 2026
January 2026April 2026
February 2026May 2026
March 2026June 2026
April 2026July 2026
May 2026August 2026
June 2026September 2026
July 2026October 2026
August 2026November 2026

MCX shares gain on launch of contracts

Amid the launch of options for the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index, the MCX share price jumped 2.5% to the day's peak of 9244.90 on the BSE in Monday's trading session.

The multibagger stock is up 52% in six months, while it has gained 46% on a year-to-date basis.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

