MCX plans to launch shorter contracts
This follows the market regulator allowing the commodities exchange go live on TCS’s new commodity derivatives platform from 16 Oct
MUMBAI : MCX is planning to offer shorter duration futures contracts on select commodities and options on commodity indices, two people aware of the matter said, in a move that could significantly increase its turnover. This follows the market regulator allowing the commodities exchange go live on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s new commodity derivatives platform from 16 October.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started