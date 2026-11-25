MCX rates: Gold and silver are losing their shine in November, with a sharp sell-off in domestic futures markets prompting investors to reassess their exposure to precious metals. MCX gold has fallen around 13% so far this month, while silver has plunged nearly 20%, extending losses after a strong rally over the past year. The correction has also pushed gold down around 11% and silver nearly 40% on a year-to-date basis, according to the figures provided.

The weakness continued on Wednesday, 25 November, with MCX gold opening 0.24%, or ₹294, lower at ₹1,22,035 per 10 grams. MCX silver began the session 0.21%, or ₹301, lower at ₹1,45,137 per kg. Both metals subsequently extended their losses to more than 1% during the session, tracking weakness in international markets.

The latest decline comes as investors reassess the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook, while higher US yields, a firm dollar and unwinding of long positions weigh on bullion. With both metals trading in deeply oversold territory, the key question is whether the correction is creating a buying opportunity or whether further downside lies ahead.

Why are gold and silver prices falling? International gold prices stabilised on Wednesday after declining more than 2% in the previous session, as investors awaited US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, according to a Reuters report.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,548.03 an ounce as of 0520 GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.4% to $3,546.90. Silver declined 0.9% to $40.47 an ounce after losing more than 5% in the previous session.

Silver is also facing concerns over its industrial-demand outlook. While the Silver Institute expects the market to record its sixth consecutive annual deficit, estimated at 35 million ounces this year, Deutsche Bank believes the market could move into surplus as early as 2027.

The bank expects silver consumption in the solar sector to decline by more than 20% this year, with demand in China projected to fall 33%. It also pointed to rising inventories, with London vaults holding more than 914 million ounces at the end of August, including over 300 million ounces freely available for purchase, according to reports.

Deutsche Bank's head of metals research said that the peak of silver scarcity was now behind the market, as per reports.

Gold outlook: Key support and resistance levels Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said MCX gold opened relatively steady near ₹1,21,900 and was trading around ₹1,22,020, holding just above the ₹1,21,700 mark.

He identified ₹1,21,000– ₹1,21,700 as the immediate support zone, with the next support placed at ₹1,17,500– ₹1,18,500. On the upside, resistance is seen at ₹1,26,300– ₹1,27,000, followed by ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700.

Ponmudi noted that the RSI, near 25, indicates deeply oversold conditions, although the MACD histogram remains negative. He added that MCX gold has held up marginally better than silver, partly reflecting differences between domestic and international price movements and the impact of a firmer rupee.

The near-term outlook remains cautious, he said, with a sustained move above ₹1,26,300 needed to restore stability. A decisive break below ₹1,21,000, however, could expose gold to further downside towards ₹1,18,500.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the correction was due after gold and silver had rallied sharply over the past year and earlier this year. He observed that gold's rebound from a 14-month low had faded, with successive sessions continuing to produce fresh lows.

Arora attributed the pressure to investors unwinding long positions amid higher US yields and a stronger dollar. He said managed-money positions in Comex metals had declined by around $20 billion since October, partly as investors raised funds to cover losses in other asset classes, including AI-related investments.

On the technical front, Arora said gold was facing selling pressure on every recovery attempt. Although the daily RSI is in oversold territory, the absence of a bullish divergence suggests that further weakness cannot be ruled out. He placed support at ₹1,20,000 and resistance at ₹1,23,800.

Silver outlook: Can prices recover? Silver is facing relatively greater pressure, with industrial-demand concerns adding to the selling triggered by investor position unwinding.

Ponmudi said MCX silver opened with a small gap down near ₹1,45,000 and was trading around ₹1,44,890, underperforming gold. He placed immediate resistance at ₹1,47,000– ₹1,49,000, followed by ₹1,56,000– ₹1,58,000. On the downside, support is seen at ₹1,40,000– ₹1,42,000, with the next floor at ₹1,33,000– ₹1,35,000.

The RSI near 23 indicates deeply oversold conditions, but the widening MACD gap suggests that bearish momentum remains intact, he said. A sustained move above ₹1,49,000 would be needed to restore stability, while a decisive break below ₹1,40,000 could open the door to a decline towards ₹1,35,000.

Arora said silver had broken down from a bearish flag pattern and was trading close to its lows. He identified ₹1,48,500 as support and ₹1,55,500 as resistance, adding that the technical setup continues to indicate pressure.

What should investors do? Arora advised investors against rushing to buy the dip, despite the sharp correction and oversold technical indicators. He said silver is significantly more volatile than gold, making it important for investors to wait for signs of price stability before increasing exposure. He also suggested limiting precious metals to around 8–10% of a portfolio.

From the bullion industry's perspective, Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said the recent correction has brought some buyers back into the market, particularly with the wedding season supporting demand. However, purchases remain selective, with consumers closely monitoring prices and waiting for more favourable levels.

Desai said global developments, signals from the US Federal Reserve and currency movements would remain important drivers of bullion prices in the coming weeks. He added that the pace of recovery in demand would depend on price stability, global cues and domestic consumer sentiment.

For investors, the sharp November correction has brought gold and silver closer to key technical support zones. However, with selling pressure still evident and global interest-rate uncertainty persisting, oversold readings alone may not be enough to signal a durable bottom. A sustained recovery above the identified resistance levels, alongside improving momentum, will be important before investors turn more constructive on the two metals.