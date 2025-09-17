MCX share price jumps 4% after Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey hints at allowing banks, FPI in commodity trade

MCX share price jumped more than 4% on Wednesday after reports that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering widening participation in the commodity derivatives market.

Advertisement

MCX shares rallied as much as 4.37% to ₹7,985 apiece on the BSE following remarks from SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey at an event hosted by the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

“We are planning to enable banks and pension funds to trade commodities… We will consider allowing FPI trading in non-agricultural commodities,” Pandey said, according to reports.

MCX is the largest commodities bourse in India, offering trading in bullion, energy, metals, and agricultural commodities. The exchange commands nearly 90% market share in commodity derivatives trading.

Market experts believe SEBI’s proposal to allow broader institutional participation could significantly boost liquidity and further deepen India’s commodity markets, supporting MCX’s long-term growth prospects.

At 11:37 AM, MCX share price was trading 4.37% higher at ₹7,985.00 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)