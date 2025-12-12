Silver prices hit fresh milestone, jump to ₹200,000 per kg on MCX for first time

Silver price today: After languishing for the majority of trade on Friday, December 12, a sharp spurt was visible in silver prices on the MCX, which drove the commodity past the ₹200,000 mark for the first time.
MCX Silver futures touched a record peak of ₹200,362 per kilogram in afternoon trade, rising 0.71% or ₹1420 from its last closing price.
More to come…
