Silver prices hit fresh milestone, jump to ₹200,000 per kg on MCX for first time

Silver price today: After languishing for the majority of trade on Friday, December 12, a sharp spurt was visible in silver prices on the MCX, which drove the commodity past the 200,000 mark for the first time.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 Dec 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Silver rate today: The white metal rose to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,00,000 per kg on the MCX for first time.
Silver price today: After languishing for the majority of trade on Friday, December 12, a sharp spurt was visible in silver prices on the MCX, which drove the commodity past the 200,000 mark for the first time.

MCX Silver futures touched a record peak of 200,362 per kilogram in afternoon trade, rising 0.71% or 1420 from its last closing price.

