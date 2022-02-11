MCX silver: Why Motilal Oswal sees potential of huge price gain

It expects MCX Silver to trade at ₹80,000/kg over the next 12-15 months. “The volatility could bring the prices to lows of Rs.60,000 followed by Rs. 58,000 also, whereas immediate resistance is at 65,500 and sustained break above same could take the prices higher towards Rs.67,500. MOFSL believe that any such fall should be a good opportunity to accumulate for a 25% upside targeting Rs. 72,250 followed by Rs.80,000 over the next 12-15 months," the brokerage said in a note.