MCX tech glitch: Zerodha flags order issues across brokers, advises caution for commodity trading

Zerodha told clients that some orders on MCX may get rejected or experience delays in status updates due to the glitch. It advised traders in the commodities segment to exercise caution until the issue is resolved.

Saloni Goel
Updated6 May 2026, 03:23 PM IST
MCX tech glitch: Zerodha flags order issues across brokers, advises caution for commodity trading
MCX tech glitch: Zerodha flags order issues across brokers, advises caution for commodity trading

Brokerage firm Zerodha on Wednesday, 6 May, flagged an intermittent technical issue at the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), impacting order execution across brokers.

In a client communication on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the discount broking platform said some orders may get rejected or experience delays in status updates due to the glitch.

“There is an intermittent issue at the exchange (MCX) across brokers, due to which some orders may get rejected or order status updates may be delayed,” it said.

It advised traders in the commodities segment to exercise caution until the issue is resolved.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

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