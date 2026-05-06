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MCX tech glitch: Zerodha flags order issues across brokers, advises caution for commodity trading

Zerodha told clients that some orders on MCX may get rejected or experience delays in status updates due to the glitch. It advised traders in the commodities segment to exercise caution until the issue is resolved.

Saloni Goel
Updated6 May 2026, 03:23 PM IST
MCX tech glitch: Zerodha flags order issues across brokers, advises caution for commodity trading
MCX tech glitch: Zerodha flags order issues across brokers, advises caution for commodity trading
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Brokerage firm Zerodha on Wednesday, 6 May, flagged an intermittent technical issue at the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), impacting order execution across brokers.

In a client communication on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the discount broking platform said some orders may get rejected or experience delays in status updates due to the glitch.

“There is an intermittent issue at the exchange (MCX) across brokers, due to which some orders may get rejected or order status updates may be delayed,” it said.

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It advised traders in the commodities segment to exercise caution until the issue is resolved.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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