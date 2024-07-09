MCX technical glitch: Commodity trading begins at 10 AM after one hour delay

  • MCX started commodity trading one hour late at 10 AM on Tuesday due to technical issues.

Ankit Gohel
Updated9 Jul 2024, 10:08 AM IST
MCX technical glitch: Commodity trading begins at 10 AM after one hour delay
MCX technical glitch: Commodity trading begins at 10 AM after one hour delay

Commodity trading on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) began at 10 AM on Tuesday after a delay of one hour due to some technical issues. MCX informed that the normal trading has started at 10 AM.

“Update as at 10 am – The trading has started at 10 am today.” a notification on MCX website said.

Earlier, MCX said its trading would begin at 10 AM instead of usual 9 AM.

“The End-of -day processes for yesterday’s trade date have been delayed due to some technical issues and hence the special session will start at 09:45 am and market will start at 10:00 am today,” an announcement on MCX website said.

MCX is the the largest commodity bourse in the country and the daily commodity trading session on the MCX begins at 9 AM and ends at 11:30 AM. The morning session is till 5 PM and the evening session begins at 5 PM.

Futures of Agri-commodities are traded till 5 PM on MCX, while bullion, metals, and other energy futures are traded till 11:30 PM.

MCX had faced a technical glitch earlier this year also. On February 13, 2024, commodity markets trading on MCX began at 1 PM instead of normal trading time after multiple delays.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market exchanges, BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at their regular time on Tuesday.

The Sensex traded 174.92 points, or 0.22%, higher at 80,135.30, while the Nifty 50 was up 43.15 points, or 0.18%, at 24,363.70.

Brokerage firm Zerodha also informed its clients of MCX trading delay.

“Due to operational delays at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the commodity markets will open at 10 AM today,” Zerodha wrote in a post on X.

At 10:05 am, MCX shares were trading 0.17% higher at 3,954.00 apiece on the BSE. 

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 10:08 AM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesMCX technical glitch: Commodity trading begins at 10 AM after one hour delay

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

171.75
10:08 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.6 (0.94%)

GAIL India

230.80
10:08 AM | 9 JUL 2024
0.3 (0.13%)

Bharat Electronics

333.50
10:08 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.65 (-0.19%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

296.05
10:08 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-3.2 (-1.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KRBL

333.90
09:58 AM | 9 JUL 2024
25.1 (8.13%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

235.80
09:58 AM | 9 JUL 2024
16.95 (7.75%)

CESC

185.10
09:58 AM | 9 JUL 2024
13.05 (7.59%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,041.40
09:58 AM | 9 JUL 2024
71.65 (7.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue