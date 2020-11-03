Subscribe
Home >Markets >Commodities >MCX to hold special Muhurat trading session for Diwali on November 14
The special session will start from 6 pm

MCX to hold special Muhurat trading session for Diwali on November 14

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat Trading on Saturday, November 14, 2020: MCX

Commodity exchange has informed that it will hold a special Muhurat Trading on Saturday, November 14, 2020 on the occasion of Diwali (Laxmi Poojan Day). Contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat Trading on Saturday, November 14, 2020, the exchange said.

The special session will start from 6:00 pm – 6:14 pm while the trading session from 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm, the exchange said.

The market timings for MCX Muhurat Trading session will be as follows:

Special Session 6:00 pm – 6:14 pm

Trading Session 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm

Client Code Modification Session 7:15 pm – 7:30 pm

