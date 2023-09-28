MCX to implement new commodity platform on October 3. Mock session scheduled on this date
MCX will go live with new Commodity Derivatives Platform with effect from Tuesday October 03, 2023
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is set to implement new commodity derivatives platform on October 3, 2023. The commodity exchange of India established in 2003 has made an official announcement in this regard and said that mock session ahead of the commodity derivative platform launch has been fixed on 2md October 2023.
