Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will conduct a special live trading session on the Budget 2025 day on Saturday, February 1. The exchange will remain open for normal trade from 9 am to 5 pm.

"MCX shall be conducting a special live trading session on Saturday, February 1, 2025, to make available the trading platform for market participants on account of the presentation of the Union Budget, supporting their real-time risk management and hedging requirements," said MCX in a media release on Wednesday, January 29.

However, as per an MCX circular dated December 30, February 1 will be a settlement holiday, and no pay-in or pay-out will take place.

“There will be no change in the delivery settlement calendar for contracts expiring on January 31, 2025. Settlement for trade dates January 31, 2025, and February 1, 2025, shall be conducted on February 3, 2025,” MCX said in the circular.

MCX is India’s leading exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment.

NSE, BSE also open on February 1 MCX announcement has come after National Stock Exchange of India, or the NSE, and the BSE announced on December 25 that they will conduct a live trading session on the Union Budget 2025 day. Both the exchanges will remain open for normal trade as usual from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Their commodity derivatives segment will also remain open for trade in the morning session on February 1.

Stock exchanges in India are usually closed for trading on all Saturdays and Sundays. However, in case of any special event, they conduct special trading sessions on these days.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Saturday, February 1, amid high expectations of relief on the income tax front. Experts expect the Budget to balance fiscal prudence and capital expenditure to support economic growth.