MCX outage leaves silver traders exposed to price swings
A technical glitch halted trading on MCX just as silver options were set to expire, stranding traders with open positions and exposing them to volatile price moves. Even after trading commenced at 1:25 pm, some brokers experienced difficulty in executing orders for clients.
Tuesday’s technical glitch affecting the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the country’s largest commodity derivatives bourse, coincided with the expiry of silver monthly options contracts, sending traders with open positions on the contracts into a tizzy.