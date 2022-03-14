Trading timings at the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) have changed from Monday onward due to a change in US daylight saving timings. The new timing varies from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

That said, trading for Internationally Referenceable Non-Agri Commodities and Agri commodities (cotton, CPI, and Kapas) has begun from 9 am today. However, the non-Agri commodities will trade till 11.30 pm in the new time zone, while the Agri commodities will be available for trading till 9 pm.

Meanwhile, all other commodities will be traded between 9 am to 5 pm.

Furthermore, the client code modification session for the above will be right after the closing time of trade in the respective commodities and for about 15 minutes.

On BSE, today, MCX's share price was in the fast lane. At around 09.24 am, the stock was trading at Rs1425 apiece up by Rs36.15 or 2.6% per piece. The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs1428.25 per piece.

In another major development, last week, on Saturday, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and India Bullion and Jewelers Association Ltd (IBJA) entered into a collaboration to launch the Domestic Bullion Spot Exchange in line with SEBI guidelines.

The bullion spot exchange will be introduced to ensure complete transparency in the bullion transactions executed on its platform. The proposed framework will emphasize in catering to B2B segments of the industry and also play a pivotal role in integrating the value chain participants in the entire bullion ecosystem.

NSE and IBJA are in advanced discussions with Industry participants in closing the shareholder structure.

