Trading timings at the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be revised from March 14 on account of a change in US daylight saving timings.

From Monday, trading timing for Internationally Referenceable Non-Agri Commodities will be from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

While for Internationally Referenceable Agri commodities such as cotton, CPO & kapas, trading timings will be from 9 am to 9 pm.

All other commodities will be traded between 9 am to 5 pm.

The client code modification session for the above will be right after the closing time of a trade and for about 15 minutes.

Earlier, on February 14, the exchange had notified about the revised trading timings in terms of the provisions of the Rules, Bye-Laws and Business Rules of the Exchange.

