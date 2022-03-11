MCX trading timings to change from Mar 14 - Check out new details

MCX trading timings to change from Mar 14 - Check out new details1 min read . 10:12 PM IST
- Trading timings are changed on account of change in US daylight saving timings.
Trading timings at the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be revised from March 14 on account of a change in US daylight saving timings.
From Monday, trading timing for Internationally Referenceable Non-Agri Commodities will be from 9 am to 11.30 pm.
While for Internationally Referenceable Agri commodities such as cotton, CPO & kapas, trading timings will be from 9 am to 9 pm.
All other commodities will be traded between 9 am to 5 pm.
The client code modification session for the above will be right after the closing time of a trade and for about 15 minutes.
Earlier, on February 14, the exchange had notified about the revised trading timings in terms of the provisions of the Rules, Bye-Laws and Business Rules of the Exchange.
