Mentha Oil Rate Today falls 0.36% on Mar 27 2024 4:58PM
Mentha Oil Rate Today fell 0.36% on Mar 27 2024 4:58PM. The Mentha oil futures contracts with expiry 28 Jun 2024 dropped to ₹928.20. In the past 1 day, the Mentha oil rate on MCX has decline 0.36% from ₹935.00 to ₹928.20.
Mentha oil is an essential oil obtained from a mint plant and India is one of the leading producers and exporters of mentha oil. Mentha oil is used in food, pharma, soaps, and other skincare/personal care products.
