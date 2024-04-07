Mentha Oil Rate Today falls 0.6% on Apr 5 2024
Mentha Oil Rate Today fell 0.6% on Apr 5 2024 4:59PM. The Mentha oil futures contracts with expiry 28 Jun 2024 dropped to ₹915.00/unit. Mentha oil rate trades on commodity exchanges such as MCX, where traders can buy or sell Mentha oil contracts. Mentha oil is produced in different states of India such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.
Mentha oil is an essential oil obtained from a mint plant and India is one of the leading producers and exporters of mentha oil. Mentha oil is used in food, pharma, soaps, and other skincare/personal care products.
