Mentha Oil Rate Today falls 0.6% on Apr 5 2024
Mentha Oil Rate Today falls 0.6% on Apr 5 2024

Livemint

Mentha Oil Rate Today fell 0.6% on Apr 5 2024 4:59PM. The Mentha oil futures contracts with expiry 28 Jun 2024 dropped to ₹915.00/unit. Mentha oil rate trades on commodity exchanges such as MCX, where traders can buy or sell Mentha oil contracts. Mentha oil is produced in different states of India such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.

Mentha Oil

Mentha Oil Rate Today fell 0.6% on Apr 5 2024 4:59PM. The Mentha oil futures contracts with expiry 28 Jun 2024 dropped to 915.00. In the past 1 day, the Mentha oil rate on MCX has decline 0.6% from 925.70 to 915.00.

Mentha oil is an essential oil obtained from a mint plant and India is one of the leading producers and exporters of mentha oil. Mentha oil is used in food, pharma, soaps, and other skincare/personal care products.

Mentha oil rate trades on commodity exchanges such as MCX, where traders can buy or sell Mentha oil contracts. Mentha oil is produced in different states of India such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab.

Mentha oil rate remains quite volatile and Indian exporters have been exposed to this price volatility, said MCX India. MCX has liquid futures contracts for mentha oil rate - this can help traders hedge their bets, the exchange said on its site.

What are the factors that govern the Mentha oil rate?

Some international factors such as - demand from importing countries such as the US and China - drive the prices. Domestically, climate changes such as cold waves and untimely rains are some factors that drive the Mentha oil rate in the market. Mentha oil rate is also sensitive to the USD-INR rate due to the import-export equation.

Mentha oil stocks in MCX-accredited warehouses carry forward stocks, and stocks available with farmers are key indicators of supplies and influence prices, according to the MCX India website.

What are Mentha oil contract specifications?

Price Quote UnitExpiry DateAverage Price (Rs./Unit)Closevolume (Lots)Trading UnitOI (Lots)
KGS28 Jun 2024920.48920.50360KGS91
KGS30 Apr 2024912.99906.80360KGS557
KGS31 May 2024920.17916.20360KGS130

Published: 07 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
