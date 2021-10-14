Metals head for record, zinc spikes as energy crisis hits supply

Zinc rose as much as 6.9% on the London Metal Exchange, and a gauge of six industrial metals closed in on an all-time high. Aluminum, one of the most energy-intensive commodities, is at the highest since 2008. Copper bounced closer to the $10,000-a-ton mark, and spreads are pointing to a sharply tighter market -- spot copper contracts are trading at the biggest premium over futures in nearly a decade as global inventories shrink.