Metals rebound fueled by possible China reopenings

Now metals prices are surging again, on pace for their best month in over a decade, a climb that could complicate the outlook for inflation. Stocks posted their biggest gains since 2020 on Nov. 10 after economic data showed the consumer-price index rose less than expected in October, fueling bets that the Federal Reserve’s most-aggressive rate hikes may be over. The Fed’s inflation-fighting efforts have jarred markets from stocks to bonds to oil this year, sending the S&P 500 down 17%.