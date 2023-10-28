Mint Explainer: What is behind the surge in onion prices
Summary
- Industry experts forecast that prices might rise further, potentially reaching up to ₹150 a kg in Delhi-NCR
Following tomatoes, onion prices have surged, particularly in the national capital region. In August, to curb escalating prices, which rose in response to growing demand and delayed output and arrivals, the Union government offered onions at subsidized rates and imposed a 40% export duty on them. But despite these measures, onion prices are soaring once again. Let’s delve into the reasons.