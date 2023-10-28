Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Mint Explainer: What is behind the surge in onion prices

Mint Explainer: What is behind the surge in onion prices

Puja Das

  • Industry experts forecast that prices might rise further, potentially reaching up to 150 a kg in Delhi-NCR

Retailers in Delhi NCR report that onion prices have doubled, from 40 per kg to 80 a kg within just two weeks. (PTI Photo)

Following tomatoes, onion prices have surged, particularly in the national capital region. In August, to curb escalating prices, which rose in response to growing demand and delayed output and arrivals, the Union government offered onions at subsidized rates and imposed a 40% export duty on them. But despite these measures, onion prices are soaring once again. Let’s delve into the reasons.

Current price situation

Retailers in Delhi NCR report that onion prices have doubled, from 40 per kg to 80 a kg within just two weeks. Industry insiders expect prices to keep increasing until arrivals from the new Kharif crop, which is delayed by almost two months, becomes available in December. In Maharashtra’s Lasalgaon, the hub of onion wholesale trade, prices have surged by 58% in a fortnight, standing at 38 per kg as of Tuesday. On average, onion prices in primary production districts of Maharashtra are hovering at 45-48 a kg.

Reasons for the price surge

Several factors have contributed to the spike.

Market arrivals of stored onions have dropped by around 40% over the last two weeks, with the late arrival of the Kharif harvest from major producing states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh a factor.

Sowing of kharif onion suffered in southern states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh due to consistent losses faced by farmers over the past couple of years. Coupled with erratic and weak monsoon rainfall this season, onion production in these states took a hit. The upcoming kharif onion supply is now largely dependent on Alwar, Rajasthan, where the forecasted yield is less than 40% of the usual.

Price outlook

Industry experts forecast that prices might rise further, potentially reaching up to 150 a kg in Delhi-NCR. The prime reason being inadequate monsoon showers in Maharashtra's prominent onion-producing regions, resulting in a sub-optimal Kharif crop yield. The situation is unlikely to improve soon since the new red onion arrivals from the Kharif season are expected to be delayed by approximately two months.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST
