Mint Explainer: What is behind the surge in onion prices

Current price situation

Retailers in Delhi NCR report that onion prices have doubled, from ₹40 per kg to ₹80 a kg within just two weeks. Industry insiders expect prices to keep increasing until arrivals from the new Kharif crop, which is delayed by almost two months, becomes available in December. In Maharashtra’s Lasalgaon, the hub of onion wholesale trade, prices have surged by 58% in a fortnight, standing at ₹38 per kg as of Tuesday. On average, onion prices in primary production districts of Maharashtra are hovering at ₹45-48 a kg.

