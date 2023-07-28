Markets
Mint Explainer: Why are Indians abroad rushing to stock rice?
Summary
- A ban on rice shipments will have a huge impact as India's exports of the food grain account for about 40% of the global rice trade
Social media footage showcasing non-resident Indians in the US frantically purchasing rice at grocery stores have gone viral. Mint delves into the causes behind this panic buying and examines the recent spike in global food prices.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
×