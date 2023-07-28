Mint Explainer: Why are Indians abroad rushing to stock rice?

Why is the Black Sea grain deal so crucial?

The Black Sea grain deal holds critical significance due to the enormous influence Russia and Ukraine exert on the global grain market, contributing over one-third of total exports. Global food prices had surged to unprecedented levels following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February last year. To safeguard food access for vulnerable nations, the United Nations and Turkey brokered a crucial agreement, known as the Black Sea grain deal, with Russia in July 2022. Under this agreement, Russia permitted grain exports from three major Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea: Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi. This deal was instrumental in mitigating the rise in global food prices. However, escalating geopolitical tensions led to Russia's withdrawal from the agreement, triggering fresh global concerns, and in turn pushing prices higher. In a minor relief, Russian president Vladimir Putin has promised free grain supplies to six African nations after pulling out of the deal.