Gold continues to be less volatile than other asset classes, even as prices have dropped significantly over the last couple of months, said Sachin Jain, regional chief executive for India at the World Gold Council.

The above-ground stock of gold in India, according to his estimate, is worth approximately $31 trillion, with over 220,000 tonnes mined throughout human history. Mine production adds about 3,500 tonnes per year, equivalent to an annual growth rate of 1.8%, he said at Mint Money Festival on Saturday.

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While gold is an integral part of our everyday lives, its uses have become far more diversified, Jain explained. About 27% of gold is used for jewellery, followed by technology (8%), investments (43%), and central banks (21%), he said.

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Broadly, gold and silver prices have staged a sharp comeback after plunging to multi-month lows earlier this week, raising hopes that the worst of the recent selloff may be over, Mint reported earlier today.

The bullion's recovery has come alongside a rebound in global equities, easing pressure from the technology-led market rout and bargain hunting at lower levels.

Precious metals recovered sharply in the final trading session of the week ended 27 November 2026. Spot gold rose 3% to $3,672.19 an ounce on Friday, while US gold futures gained 3.9% to $3,671.90.

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However, with US inflation remaining elevated and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes persisting, investors are still waiting for confirmation that the recovery can turn into a sustained rally.

A stable asset Gold, as it stands today, is more stable than most asset classes. Jain indicated that gold has had the lowest average daily volatility compared with global aggregate bonds, developed, US and emerging market stocks, commodities, private equity, Real Estate Investment Trusts, and crude oil since 2005.

“In India, we consume 750-800 tonnes of gold every year. With Viksit Bharat in place, a 1% increase in wealth results in a 0.9% increase in gold demand," he said.

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He further noted that India is the world’s largest gold jewellery market with 430 tonnes in demand in 2025, surpassing China at 360 tonnes and the US at 117 tonnes. The country accounts for 28% of the global jewellery demand.

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With the ambitions for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Jain envisages a clear roadmap for the country in the sector, starting with mining its own gold. “The second is financialization, i.e., how the gold in our houses gets connected to the economic system and also plays a role in price setting, developing an export play and finally how the consumer perceives gold as a diversified asset that can be used across industries including renewables, AI, etc.,” Jain said.

He added that it could play an important role in current account deficit problems. “Gold that you see digitally in the future will be authentic and fungible. As you plan your portfolio, look at gold not just as a passive asset but at the role it plays in the current environment,” Jain concluded.

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About the Author Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private...Read More ✕ Priyamvada C Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.



Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.



Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.