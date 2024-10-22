What’s causing prices to rise?

For several months now, central banks have been buying up gold reserves to hedge against global volatility. This reached a peak in July, when net purchases hit 37 trillion tonnes, according to the World Gold Council. Net buying fell to 8 trillion tonnes in August. Poland, Uzbekistan, and India are among the biggest buyers. Reuters reported that central banks are still keen on gold as the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflicts intensify and tensions rise in the Korean Peninsula. Gold is also rising with lower interest rates. The US Fed cut rates by 50 basis points in September. Another cut is likely next year.