Morgan Stanley hikes Q3 outlook to $94 on geopolitical tensions as Brent hovers over $90/bbl
Morgan Stanley said that with OPEC supply restraints, some downside to Russia production, and a seasonal upswing in demand ahead, it expects tightness in the second and third quarters.
Morgan Stanley has raised its Brent crude oil price forecast for the third quarter of this year by $4 per barrel to $94, citing geopolitical risks. "That the degree of geopolitical risk in key oil producing regions has increased recently seems clear and uncontroversial," said the leading investment bank in a recent note.
