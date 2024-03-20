Morgan Stanley sees brent crude prices hitting $90/barrel this summer
Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley sees brent crude oil prices hitting $90 per barrel this summer. The brokerage has revised its Brent oil price projections upward by $10 per barrel to $90 for the third quarter of 2024. This adjustment is attributed to tighter supply and demand dynamics resulting from OPEC+ commitments and Russia's decision to curtail oil production following recent drone attacks on its refineries.
