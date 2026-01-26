“Most people are clueless”: Peter Schiff warns of an economic crisis as Gold, Silver hit record highs

Gold, Silver hit record highs: As gold and silver smash through record levels, economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff has issued one of his strongest warnings yet, arguing that the surge in precious metals is not a sign of prosperity but a signal of deep economic stress building beneath the surface.

In a series of posts on X, Schiff highlighted that gold has jumped more than $100 to trade above $5,085 per ounce, while silver has climbed over $5 to trade beyond $108.25 per ounce, with both metals setting fresh all-time highs. According to Schiff, the move reflects far more than commodity momentum or speculative demand.

“Most people are clueless about what this means and are in for quite a shock,” Schiff wrote, adding that those who understand macroeconomic signals have long expected “the economic crisis that’s about to hit.”

Gold, silver and the warning hidden in prices Schiff pushed back against claims that the US economy remains exceptionally strong, directly challenging optimistic political narratives. Responding to remarks by former US President Donald Trump, Schiff argued that financial markets are painting a very different picture.

“Trump may think the U.S. has the hottest economy in the world, but financial markets prove it’s the coldest,” Schiff said, pointing to gold trading above $5,020, silver crossing $104.65, and the US dollar weakening sharply against other fiat currencies.

One of Schiff’s most striking observations centred on the US dollar’s performance against the Swiss franc — traditionally viewed as one of the world’s strongest safe-haven currencies. He noted that the dollar has fallen to a record low against the franc, underscoring what he sees as a loss of confidence in US monetary stability.

In a separate post, Schiff said the Dollar Index is breaking down and trading at its weakest level since October. With the dollar sitting within half a percent of a new record low against the Swiss franc, he warned that renewed currency weakness would intensify rallies in precious metals and commodities, while putting downward pressure on bonds.

For Schiff, these moves are interconnected. A falling dollar, rising gold and silver prices, and declining bond prices collectively point to what he believes is a brewing crisis tied to inflation, excessive debt and monetary mismanagement. He has long argued that central banks’ reliance on money creation eventually erodes purchasing power, a process he believes markets are now reflecting in real time.

Gold, Silver prices today Gold prices continued their blistering run on Monday, pushing decisively past the $5,100 mark as investors and central banks doubled down on safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty in the United States. The rally underscored how precious metals have become a preferred hedge against market volatility triggered by trade risks, currency swings and shifting monetary expectations.

Spot gold climbed over 2% to trade near $5,092 an ounce after touching a fresh all-time high above $5,110 earlier in the session. US gold futures for February delivery moved in tandem, reflecting strong global participation in the rally.

The rally has not been limited to gold alone. Spot silver briefly surged above $110 an ounce, extending its sharp gains after crossing the $100 mark for the first time last week.

Who is Peter Schiff? Peter Schiff is a well-known American economist, fund manager and long-time critic of central banking and fiat currencies. He is the founder of Euro Pacific Asset Management and a vocal advocate of gold and precious metals as protection against inflation and monetary instability. Schiff rose to prominence for warning about the US housing bubble and the 2008 financial crisis well before it unfolded, a record that continues to shape his credibility among supporters.

Over the years, Schiff has consistently argued that rising debt, persistent deficits and aggressive monetary expansion weaken currencies and distort markets. While his views are often controversial, his commentary is closely followed during periods of financial stress — particularly when gold, silver and currencies send strong, and sometimes uncomfortable, signals about the global economy.