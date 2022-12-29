Motilal Oswal suggests this logistics stock to buy, sees upto 39% rally1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 09:43 AM IST
- The brokerage house has maintained its Buy rating on VRL Logistics shares
Domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal believes the sale of the bus segment and the recent price increase in the goods segment are positive for VRL. The brokerage house expects VRL Logistics to clock a 21% volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY22-24 in the goods business, with faster branch additions in untapped regions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started