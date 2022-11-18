Multibagger stock rallies 17% to hit record high, up 115% in 6 months

Commenting on the performance for Q2 & H1 FY2023 Saket Kanoria, Managing Director, TCPL Packaging Limited said “TCPL has shown solid resilience and achieved yet another quarter of strong performance amidst a challenging operating environment. Our consolidated revenues grew by 43% Y-o-Y on the back of higher volumes and better realizations. In addition, we witnessed stability in our key raw materials, which enabled us to register robust profitability during the quarter. EBITDA improved by 60% Y-o-Y to Rs. 57.5 crore in Q2, translating into healthy margins of 16%."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}