National capacity to targets: Why OPEC+ members clash over oil production capacity—Explained

Nikita Prasad

OPEC+ members tend to push for higher capacity to get higher output targets after the percentage cut required by the group is factored in.

Members of OPEC+ - comprising OPEC and allies such as Russia - tend to push for higher capacity for higher outputsPremium
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, including Russia, are known collectively as OPEC+ and will meet on June 2 to discuss their joint oil production policy. Analysts are divided over whether the oil producing group will extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day

OPEC+ is working to agree on the oil production capacity for its member countries by the end of 2024, which has created tensions in the past as each nation's output target is calculated from its notional capacity, according to news agency Reuters. OPEC+ members tend to push for higher capacity to get higher output targets after the percentage cut required by the group is factored in. 

OPEC+ has been curbing output to support prices. However, commodity analysts have highlighted that the oil market is currently over-supplied, especially by record-high output from the US, which has limited the upside swing for Brent crude prices so far this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 28 May 2024, 10:39 PM IST
