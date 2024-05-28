National capacity to targets: Why OPEC+ members clash over oil production capacity—Explained
OPEC+ members tend to push for higher capacity to get higher output targets after the percentage cut required by the group is factored in.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, including Russia, are known collectively as OPEC+ and will meet on June 2 to discuss their joint oil production policy. Analysts are divided over whether the oil producing group will extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started