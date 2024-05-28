The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, including Russia, are known collectively as OPEC+ and will meet on June 2 to discuss their joint oil production policy. Analysts are divided over whether the oil producing group will extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day

OPEC+ is working to agree on the oil production capacity for its member countries by the end of 2024, which has created tensions in the past as each nation's output target is calculated from its notional capacity, according to news agency Reuters. OPEC+ members tend to push for higher capacity to get higher output targets after the percentage cut required by the group is factored in.

OPEC+ has been curbing output to support prices. However, commodity analysts have highlighted that the oil market is currently over-supplied, especially by record-high output from the US, which has limited the upside swing for Brent crude prices so far this year.

